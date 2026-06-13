FDLE arrests Brooksville man for possession of child sexual abuse materials

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2026

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Paul Wolaver, 62, of Brooksville, on 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and one count of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, all second-degree felonies. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In March 2026, FDLE agents initiated an undercover operation to identify persons actively distributing CSAM. During this operation, an IP address was identified and traced to Wolaver’s residential address. Several files were shared by this IP address, including videos promoting the sexual performance of a minor.

On June 10, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Wolaver’s address and seized multiple electronic devices, including multiple external hard drives. Upon initial review, thousands files of CSAM were discovered.

Wolaver was arrested and booked into the Hernando County Jail on no bond pending first appearance.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us