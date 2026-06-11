FDLE arrests Pensacola resident for possession of child sexual abuse materials

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2026

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested William Harris, 76, of Pensacola, for possession of child sexual abuse materials unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

The investigation began when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 120 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Google account. Agents traced the associated IP address to Harris’s residence.

On June 8, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Harris’s address and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic review. Initial review of the account confirmed Harris as the owner, and identified the files of child sexual abuse materials were downloaded from a social media platform.

Harris was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was booked in the Escambia County Jail on no bond.

The Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement assisted with the search warrant. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us