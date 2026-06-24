County DWS 2026 Water Quality Report now available online

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has published its 2026 Water Quality Report, summarizing drinking water quality testing results collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. The report is available online at www.mauicounty.gov/247/Water-Quality-Report.

Department staff conduct hundreds of water quality tests each year and closely monitor water systems throughout Maui County to maintain consistent water quality and ensure compliance with federal and state drinking water standards.

The report compiles the results of these tests and provides information on drinking water delivered across Maui County, including its source and quality and the results of water quality monitoring. It also explains how drinking water is treated and outlines efforts to protect drinking water sources.

Customers may view online and print the report for their respective water system or service area.

Also, printed copies are available by calling (808) 270-7550 or writing to:

Water Quality Laboratory

Department of Water Supply

614 Palapala Drive, Kahului, HI 96732

For more information about DWS, visit www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply.



