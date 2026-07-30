Applicants sought for four vacancies on County of Maui Liquor Control Adjudication Board

Maui County residents are encouraged to apply for four vacancies on the County of Maui Liquor Control Adjudication Board, a volunteer board that plays an important role in ensuring compliance with State and County liquor laws and regulations, according to County Boards and Commissions.

The County Liquor Control Adjudication Board hears and determines administrative complaints filed by the Director of Liquor Control regarding alleged violations of the liquor control laws of the State of Hawaiʻi and the rules of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission. The board is authorized to impose penalties for violations as provided by law.

“Boards and commissions provide residents with a meaningful opportunity to serve their community and contribute to good governance,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “I encourage qualified residents to apply and help ensure the fair and impartial administration of Maui County’s liquor control laws.”

Board and commission roles allow residents to share their experience, expertise and perspectives while supporting the County’s efforts to serve the public. The Liquor Control Adjudication Board is responsible for reviewing evidence, hearing cases and rendering decisions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Residents interested in joining the board may submit an application online through the County Boards and Commissions webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions. Additional information regarding board responsibilities, qualifications and the appointment process is available on the website.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions, email

[email protected] or call (808) 270-7855.