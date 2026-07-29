Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,553 in the last 365 days.

Residents seeking duplicate-reissue driver’s licenses or state ID cards should use online form

Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses and state ID cards now offer advanced security features

As part of the statewide effort to prevent ID theft, counterfeiting and fraud, the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing (DMVL) is now issuing Hawai‘i’s newly redesigned driver’s licenses and state identification cards. The updated card design features enhanced security measures while continuing to meet federal REAL ID requirements.

Residents seeking a duplicate-reissue driver’s license or state ID card and are not within six months of their card’s expiration date should submit their request using the County DMVL’s new online request form. The online form streamlines the replacement process for eligible applicants and enhances customer service.

The online request form is available at www.mauicounty.gov/dmvl. Applicants should fill out and print the form and drop off or mail to: County of Maui, Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Suite 101, Kahului, HI 96732.

Residents who are within six months of their card’s expiration date should renew their driver’s license or state ID instead of requesting a duplicate-reissue card.

For information about driver’s license and state ID services, eligibility requirements and the online duplicate-reissue card request form, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dmvl.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Residents seeking duplicate-reissue driver’s licenses or state ID cards should use online form

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.