County traffic advisory – Parts of Makawao Avenue to be closed on weekends until Aug. 16, 2026





Third phase of paving to begin this Saturday

The County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) reconstruction project will require weekend closures of both lanes on the next sections of Makawao Avenue. The third phase of paving begins Saturday, Aug. 1, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays and follow all traffic-control personnel, posted signs and detour routes.

Weekend work — from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6:30 p.m. Sunday — will require full road closures in certain areas, with access for local traffic only.

Weekend construction dates and areas include (subject to change):

Aug 1-2: Makani Road to Eddie Tam Memorial Center

Aug 8-9: Eddie Tam Memorial Center to Maha Road

Aug 15-16: Makani Road to Maha Road

The Makawao Avenue Reconstruction project is upgrading sections of approximately 1.8 miles from Apana Road to Ai Street. Ongoing weekday construction — from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will continue closing single lanes in active work zones between Apana Road and Ai Street.

The first two phases of Makawao Avenue paving from Apana Road to Makani Road were completed recently.

The DPW project started in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Improvements include pavement reconstruction, sidewalk, curb and drainage upgrades, guardrail replacement, and new striping and signage.

For general DPW information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.

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