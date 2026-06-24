TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Great American State Fair

From Thursday, June 25, 2026 through Friday, July 10, 2026, the Great American State Fair will be occurring in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets were previously closed for the buildout of the Great American State Fair and will remain closed after the Fair concludes on Friday, July 10, 2026, to allow for event demobilization. The organizers have been in communication with all entities requiring access to these streets during this period.

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian traffic may move north and south but will be required to undergo security screening. Members of the public who wish to travel from one side of the National Mall to the other without entering the security perimeter should use 3rd Street or 14th Street.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, through Friday, July 10, 2026, the following streets may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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