MPD Seeks Suspect in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an assault with the intent to kill (gun) that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 20th, 2026, at approximately 11:01 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 7000 block of Blair Road, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two suspects approached the victim and engaged in conversation. During their encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and discharged it at the victim, striking the victim multiple times. The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle before officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects and the fleeing vehicle were captured by a nearby security camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26085301

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