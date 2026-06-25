3rd Annual Global Whisky Challenge Winners Announcement

Global Whisky Challenge Logo Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass Peg Leg Porker Black Label Bourbon Platinum Award Winner

The Global Whisky Challenge has raised the bar for excellence in whisky production worldwide and announced the list of 2026 competition winners today.

This year’s competition received a kaleidoscope of whisky entries from the United States, Canada, Japan, Scotland, and Mexico, supporting the international focus of the Global Whisky Challenge” — Christopher J Davies, CEO and Co-Founder

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3rd Annual Global Whisky Challenge Winners AnnouncementBourbon, Single Malt Whiskey , and Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Win Best of Show!Whisky Mogul Media, a distinguished division of Wine Country Network—publishers of the internationally acclaimed Wine Country InternationalMagazine and The World Book of Whisky—stands as a preeminent authority in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits worldwide.The Global Whisky Challenge has raised the bar for excellence in whisky production worldwide, allowing distillers of all sizes and from every location to compete on a global scale. Winning this esteemed competition can enhance a brand's marketing efforts and overall reputation. Judges carefully assess whiskies across three different regions of the world. The top winners undergo a final round of testing, during which the highest-scoring candidates are re-evaluated.The company has announced the list of winners for the 2026 Global Whisky Challenge.Platinum Award Winner (Highest score of the show!)•Peg Leg Porker Black Label Bourbon 12-year-old (97 Points)2026 “Best of Show” Selected by Judges after a final tasting of Double Gold Winners:•George T. Stagg (2025 BTAC) Kentucky Straight Bourbon: 1st Place (96 Pts)•Stranahan’s Colorado Single Malt Whiskey- Mountain Angel 10-Year: 2nd Place (96 Pts)•Ardnamurchan Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky: 3rd Place (96 Pts)This year’s competition received 140 entries from 7 countries. Judges awarded 13 Double Gold Medals for 95 points or higher.For the full list of winners, click here: https://globalwhiskychallenge.com/results/ ##“This year’s competition received a kaleidoscope of whisky entries from the United States, Canada, Japan, Scotland, and Mexico, supporting the international focus of the Global Whisky Challenge.” Stated: Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder, Christopher J. Davies.Winners Receive:•Physical Die Cast Medals •Downloadable Digital Medals with points (Free)•Actual Scores Provided (100pts) •Judges' tasting notes provided upon requestTop Prizes Provided to Winners- Free of Cost:• 2026 Global Whisky World Champion – Magnificent 18-inch trophy featuring a hand-crafted glass globe with frosted continents ($2,500 value)• 2026 Global Challenge “Best of Show” 2nd Place – Distinguished 8-inch trophy featuring a hand-crafted glass globe with frosted continents ($1,200 value)• 2026 Global Challenge “Best of Show” 3rd Place – Distinguished 8-inch trophy featuring a hand-crafted glass globe with frosted continents ($1,200 value)•Media coverage in Wine Country International Magazine.•Digital Award Certificates

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