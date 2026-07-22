2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement

2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition "Best of Show" winners North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition logo

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) celebrates excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey, and Moonshine through rigorous double-blind judging.

It was a pleasure to judge. It was an extremely well-run event, with careful consideration given to judging the various facets of each entry by an extremely qualified pool of industry experts.” — Nino Marchetti

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners AnnouncementAugusta Distillery’s Small Batch Bourbon takes Platinum and “Best of Show” 1st Place.Wine Country Network—publishers of the internationally acclaimed Wine Country InternationalMagazine and The World Book of Whisky—stands as a preeminent authority in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits worldwide. Today, the company announced the results of the 12th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) celebrates excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey, and Moonshine through rigorous double-blind judging on a 100-point scale. As the only professional competition where American-, Canadian-, Mexican-, and South American-made whiskeys compete directly against America's native spirit, Bourbon, we bring together certified spirits professionals, sommeliers, and buyers who evaluate each entry using the Neat™ Spirits Evaluation glass.This year, the competition received an 18% increase in entries over last year. Guest judge Nino Marchetti, founder of WhiskyWash.com, joined the judging team.“It was a pleasure and honor to serve as a judge at the 2026 North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition. It was an extremely well-run event, with careful consideration given to judging the various facets of each entry by an extremely qualified pool of industry experts.” Stated, Nino Marchetti.Top winners include:•Augusta Distillery Small Batch Bourbon 6 Years (97 points) Platinum Award2026 “Best of Show” Winners (selected by the judges).•Augusta Distillery Small Batch Bourbon 6 Years: 1st Place•Blanton’s “Straight from the Barrel” Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 2nd Place•Ampersand Aureus Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Vino De Naranjo Casks: 3rd PlaceThe competition also awarded sixteen double gold awards for products that scored 95 points or higher. For a full list of winners, visit: WHISKEYCOMP.COM.###Attention Editors:High-resolution photos are available for publication usage. Please contact Christopher J Davies for access. cdavies@winecountrynetwork.comSpecial Trade/Media Tasting of the Top Winners-Friday, July 24, 2026, New OrleansQuick pitch for Tales of the Cocktail week: on Friday, July 24, we're pouring 24 of the highest-scoring American whiskies from the 2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition at Antoine's in New Orleans — several of them bottles most drinkers can't get at any price.The lineup includes this year's Judges' Selection Best of Show winner (Augusta Distillery, 97 points, Platinum) alongside Double Gold pours like Weller's William Larue Weller (BTAC), Sazerac 18 Year Rye, Eagle Rare 17 Year Single Barrel, and Thomas Handy Rye — heavily allocated releases rarely tasted side by side in one room.It's a trade and media showcase (buyers, bartenders, brand ambassadors, press) at the country's oldest family-run restaurant, paired with Antoine's Creole menu. I'd love to have you there, and I'm happy to arrange a media pass, send the full tasting list and photos in advance, or set up interviews with judges or the Best of Show winner.Event details:Friday, July 24, 2026, 5–8:30 PMAntoine's Restaurant, 713 St Louis St, New OrleansSpecial Media/ Trade Tasting of NABWC Winners- Friday, July 24, 2026Email: info@winecountrynetwork.com for the reservation link.

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