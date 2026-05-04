2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries

North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition logo Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass 2025 "Best of Show" Winners of the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) exclusively celebrates excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey, and Moonshine crafted in North America.

Our professional, seasoned judges are on a quest to recognize excellence in North American-made whiskey.” — Christopher J Davies

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting EntriesEligibility is limited to whiskeys that are produced and bottled in the United States or Canada. Only these whiskeys may compete against America's native spirit.May 4, 2026, Broomfield, Colorado, Wine Country Network, Inc, a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions and ratings, has announced the opening of the 12th annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) exclusively celebrates excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey, and Moonshine crafted in North America. Only American- and Canadian-made whiskeys are eligible to compete, ensuring the spotlight remains on the finest spirits from our continent. Certified spirits professionals, sommeliers, and buyers evaluate each entry through rigorous double-blind judging on a 100-point scale using the Neat™ Spirits Evaluation glass.Double Gold winners (95+ points) advance to our prestigious “Best of Show” round, where our senior judging panel conducts a final evaluation. New for 2026: the elite Platinum award recognizes exceptional spirits scoring 98 points or higher.The Best of Show winner receives the coveted N.A.B.W.C. custom laser-engraved barrel head, a distinguished symbol of excellence in North American spirits.All winners receive:•Actual handsome physical die-cast medal•Royalty-Free Digital Medals (now including actual points)•New top-tier, Platinum award level.•Actual scores will be provided and included on our list of winners•Judges' score sheets are provided upon request. (precious info)•Marketing assets also available for purchase (bottle stickers, award plaques)Bonus exposure for Double Gold and Gold winners:• Editorial coverage in both Wine Country Internationalmagazine and the World Book of Whisky• Pouring the highest-scoring 24 products at the " Best Bourbon and Whiskey" premier trade and V.I.P. consumer tasting in New Orleans at Antoine’s Restaurant on Friday, July 24, 2026, during the same week as the Tales of The Cocktail ™ Festival.The 2026 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition is now accepting entries through June 30, 2026.For additional info: Whiskeycomp.com or email: info@winecountrynetwork.com##Past "Best of Show" Winners Include:•1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon•Northwest Spirits Savor Spear Straight Bourbon Whiskey•Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky•Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey•Eagle Rare 10-Year Whiskey•George Remus-Remus Repeal Reserve Series II•Limited Edition Weller C.Y.P.B. Wheated Bourbon•King's Family Distillery RyeconicOnline Entries Link: https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/6278 Product Categories:2026 Entry Fees: $500*Bottles Required: Two 750ml bottles (or equivalent ounces)*We may request an additional bottle (Gold and Double Gold winners only) for the after-tasting event in New Orleans.Important Deadlines:•Online Entry Deadline: June 30, 2026•Sample Delivery Deadline: July 6, 2026Samples Shipping Address:Wine Country Network, Inc (NABWC)390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350Broomfield, CO 80021Tel. (303) 665-0855

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