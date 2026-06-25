MSP Investigating I-295 Crash Involving DOT Worker

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 1:43 PM, Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 295 northbound in Gardiner involving a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker and an SUV.

The preliminary investigation indicates DOT crews were removing tire debris from the roadway. Three DOT workers were on scene with a DOT truck displaying activated amber warning lights in the breakdown lane. While two workers remained in the truck, a third worker, a 57-year-old Lewiston man, exited the vehicle to remove debris near the right-hand fog line when he was struck by a 2021 Cadillac SUV operated by a 39-year-old Gardiner woman.

The DOT worker was transported by Gardiner Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No other information is available at this time.