MSP Investigating I-295 Crash Involving DOT Worker
On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 1:43 PM, Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 295 northbound in Gardiner involving a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker and an SUV.
The preliminary investigation indicates DOT crews were removing tire debris from the roadway. Three DOT workers were on scene with a DOT truck displaying activated amber warning lights in the breakdown lane. While two workers remained in the truck, a third worker, a 57-year-old Lewiston man, exited the vehicle to remove debris near the right-hand fog line when he was struck by a 2021 Cadillac SUV operated by a 39-year-old Gardiner woman.
The DOT worker was transported by Gardiner Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
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