Jeffrey Osborne Headlines Benefit Concert Supporting The Cottagers' 70th Anniversary

Jeffrey Osborne...An Evening Not to Miss

Legendary R&B artist to perform July 30 at the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Cottagers, Incorporated celebrates 70 Years of Service & Giving, the organization will host A Soulful Evening with Jeffrey Osborne on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Oak Bluffs.

Presented by Truist Bank, the benefit concert will feature the legendary Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter whose decades-long career includes such beloved hits as On the Wings of Love, Stay with Me Tonight, and You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cottagers' Corner Restoration and Building Fund, helping to sustain the organization's newly restored headquarters located at 57 Pequot Avenue in Oak Bluffs, and support its ongoing charitable, educational, and community service initiatives on Martha's Vineyard.

The concert is one of several signature events commemorating the 70th anniversary of The Cottagers, a nonprofit organization founded in 1956 by African American women homeowners committed to improving Island life through volunteerism, philanthropy, and service.

"This concert is more than an evening of exceptional entertainment—it is an opportunity to invest in a place that has served as a center for community, culture, and connection for generations," said Kim Tarver, Fundraising Co-Chair for The Cottagers. "We are honored to welcome Jeffrey Osborne as part of our anniversary celebration and grateful to everyone whose support helps advance our mission."

The recently restored Cottagers' Corner reopens this summer following an extensive renovation designed to preserve the building's historic character while expanding its accessibility and usefulness as a year-round community resource.

"Jeffrey Osborne's performance is a wonderful way to celebrate this milestone year while helping ensure that Cottagers' Corner remains a vibrant gathering place for future generations," said Terri Borden, Fundraising Co-Chair for The Cottagers. "Every ticket purchased helps strengthen the foundation for the next chapter of service and impact."

VIP Tickets and event information are available at: www.thecottagersincofmv.org and at the Strand Theatre box office. The Strand Theatre is located at 11 Oak Bluffs Avenue in downtown Oak Bluffs.

About The Cottagers, Incorporated

Founded in 1956, The Cottagers, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of African American women homeowners on Martha's Vineyard dedicated to supporting charitable, educational, cultural, and community service initiatives that enrich Island life. Through volunteer service, fundraising, and community partnerships, The Cottagers have invested in programs and organizations that have enriched the Vineyard community for seventy years.

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