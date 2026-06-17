Two Iconic Martha's Vineyard Home Tours Offer a Rare Look Inside Vineyard Living

The Cottagers, Inc., and the Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Invite the Public to Explore the Charm, History, and Character of Oak Bluffs Homes

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, two beloved Oak Bluffs traditions will open doors to some of the Vineyard’s most distinctive homes, offering residents and visitors a unique opportunity to experience the many ways people live, gather, and create community on Martha’s Vineyard through two self-guided home tours.

The annual tours presented by The Cottagers, Inc. and the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) showcase two very different architectural traditions while celebrating the enduring character of Oak Bluffs.

The season begins with the 26th Annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., presented by the MVCMA. The tour offers the only opportunity each year to step inside several privately owned cottages in the historic Campground, renowned for their colorful Victorian architecture and whimsical detailing. Tickets are $50.

The following week, The Cottagers, Inc. will present its 39th Annual House Tour on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will feature six carefully selected homes as well as the newly restored and reopened Cottagers’ Corner, the organization’s historic headquarters in downtown Oak Bluffs.

Together, the two tours offer a fascinating contrast between the Vineyard’s historic roots and its evolving architectural landscape. From the storybook cottages of the Campground to contemporary residences and thoughtfully restored properties, attendees will experience a variety of styles, settings, and approaches to Island living at their own pace.

“For nearly four decades, The Cottagers’ House Tour has offered a unique opportunity to experience the character, creativity, and diversity of Vineyard homes while supporting our mission of service to the Island community,” said Patricia R. Bush, president of The Cottagers, Inc. “This year is especially meaningful as visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the newly restored Cottagers’ Corner, our historic headquarters and a symbol of our commitment to preserving the past while serving present and future generations.”

“The Gingerbread Cottage Tour provides a rare chance to step inside some of the Campground’s most beloved cottages and experience the history, craftsmanship, and charm that make this National Historic Landmark so special,” said Kim Rielly, general manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association. “Together, these two tours celebrate the rich architectural heritage of Oak Bluffs and invite visitors to discover the many stories that make this community unique.”

For architecture enthusiasts, design lovers, history buffs, and anyone curious about life on Martha’s Vineyard, the tours provide an unparalleled opportunity to experience the Island from the inside out.

Tour Information

26th Annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour

Thursday, July 9, 2026

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association

80 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs

Tickets: $50 advance purchase | $60 day of event

39th Annual House Tour

Thursday, July 16, 2026

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Rain or Shine)

Presented by The Cottagers, Inc.

57 Pequot Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Tickets: $70 advance purchase | $85 day of event

About The Cottagers, Inc.

Founded in 1956, The Cottagers, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of African American female homeowners dedicated to supporting charitable, educational, cultural, and community service initiatives that enhance the quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2026, the organization continues a proud tradition of service and giving while preserving the legacy of generations of women who have helped shape the Island community. Visit: www.thecottagersincofmv.org

About the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association preserves and stewards the historic Campground in Oak Bluffs, one of the nation’s most distinctive collections of Victorian cottages. Through educational programs, preservation efforts, and community events, the MVCMA works to protect and celebrate this unique National Historic Landmark. Visit: www.mvcma.org

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