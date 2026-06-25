Massachusetts Governor Joins The Cottagers, Incorporated for Grand Reopening of Historic Cottagers' Corner

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cottagers, Incorporated marked a milestone in its 70-year history on Wednesday June 24th with the Grand Reopening of Cottagers’ Corner, the organization’s historic headquarters and a beloved community gathering place in the heart of Oak Bluffs.

The celebration drew members of the organization, local and state elected officials, community leaders, key donors, restoration supporters, and nonprofit partners who gathered to commemorate the completion of a major restoration project and the beginning of a new chapter for one of the Island’s most recognizable community landmarks.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey joined distinguished guests and community leaders for the celebration, delivering remarks and participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting that officially reopened the building to the public. "The Cottagers have spent seventy years strengthening Martha's Vineyard through service, leadership and a deep commitment to community," said Governor Maura Healey. "This beautiful restoration ensures that Cottagers' Corner will continue to be a place where people come together to learn, celebrate and support one another. I am grateful to the generations of women whose vision, generosity and hard work built this remarkable organization, and I'm proud to celebrate this milestone with them as they begin an exciting new chapter."

For generations, Cottagers’ Corner has been woven into the fabric of Oak Bluffs. The 154-year-old building has evolved from its earliest roles as Town Hall, a fire station, and local jail into a cherished community landmark that reflects the Island’s rich history and enduring spirit of service.

Under the stewardship of The Cottagers, the building has become a vibrant center for educational programs, cultural events, youth activities, fundraisers, and community gatherings. It has become a place where traditions are preserved, purpose takes root, and each generation helps shape the next.

“This building tells the story of the women who founded The Cottagers and the generations who have carried their work forward,” said Patricia R. Bush, current president of the organization. “For nearly six decades, Cottagers’ Corner has been a place where ideas were nurtured, friendships were formed, and a shared commitment to serving the community found a home. Reopening these doors during our 70th anniversary year allows us to honor that legacy while looking ahead to all that is still possible.”

The carefully planned restoration preserves the building’s historic character while enhancing accessibility and functionality. Improvements include an elevator, accessible restrooms, an upgraded kitchen, structural repairs, and modernized systems designed to support expanded community programming and public use.

The restoration was made possible through the dedication and generosity of The Cottagers, whose commitment to preserving their historic home inspired support from donors, grant makers, corporate sponsors, and community partners. Together, they shared the vision of honoring an important piece of Martha’s Vineyard history while ensuring the building continues to serve the community for years to come.

“The reopening of Cottagers’ Corner is not simply about restoring a historic structure,” said Grand Reopening Co-Chairs Linda Moffat and Charlena Seymour. “It is about preserving a place where community happens, where people gather to learn, celebrate, and serve. We are grateful to everyone who helped make this day possible.”

The Grand Reopening is part of The Cottagers’ year-long celebration of 70 Years of Service & Giving, commemorating the organization’s legacy of supporting charitable, educational, and community service initiatives that enrich the quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard.

Founded in 1956 by Thelma Garland Smith and a small group of African American women homeowners, The Cottagers emerged from a shared commitment to service and cultural pride. What began with a modest charitable gift has grown into seven decades of volunteerism, philanthropy, educational programs, and community partnerships that continue to make a lasting impact across the Island.

Today, with its doors reopened, Cottagers’ Corner begins a new chapter as a place where community, culture, service, and learning will continue to thrive.

About The Cottagers, Incorporated

The Cottagers, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) volunteer and multigenerational service organization comprised of one hundred African American female homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization’s mission is to support charitable, educational and community service projects that improve the quality of life on the Island and promote cultural pride. For seventy years, the organization through its philanthropy has helped to sustain charities and programs that are on the front line in saving lives, restoring dignity, and opening doors to new horizons. Visit: www.thecottagersincofmv.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.