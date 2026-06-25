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ICfL Financial Strategy Library Consultant Application Open

The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) is hiring a Financial Strategy Library Consultant!

This person will provide Idaho’s library community with timely access to knowledgeable consulting, training, and technical assistance related to financial strategy, grant development, and sustainable funding. This new position will serve on the ICfL Fiscal Team and will develop resources for libraries regarding seeking and managing grants, developing and working with foundations and friends groups, and approaches to formulating and increasing publicly-funded library budgets. Learn more by visiting the Financial Strategy Library Consultant External Job Posting.

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ICfL Financial Strategy Library Consultant Application Open

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