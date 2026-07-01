July LiLI Promotion Campaign: American History

July 2026 marks 250 years since our nation’s founding in 1776. What better way to celebrate than to take a deep dive into American history?

If you’re looking for a place to start, look no further than Gale eBooks, July’s featured Libraries Linking Idaho (LiLI) database! Gale eBooks offers specialized encyclopedias and reference books on a wide range of subjects. Within Gale eBooks, you’ll find 13 multi-volume texts on historical topics, including titles such as American Eras, Primary Sources: Development of a Nation (1783-1815), American Eras, Primary Sources: Revolutionary Era (1754-1783), and Encyclopedia of the New American Nation.

Gale eBooks includes many features to make your experience easier. Examples include:

Online text or e-book format

OpenDyslexic and other font options

Adjustable line, letter, and word spacing

Adjustable text size

Read aloud option

Language translation

Chapter download

These are just a few of the many features that make Gale eBooks easy to use. One of my favorite features is the lack of wait-lists for titles! All works within the database can be accessed simultaneously by multiple users.

To learn more about Gale eBooks, watch Gale eBooks: Expanding Your Knowledge.

To access promotional materials (a PDF flyer and social media graphics) for this month’s theme and databases, visit the LiLI databases page. You can also order printed materials on the ICfL Market.

Bonus! If you’re looking for additional history resources to share with your patrons, tune in on Tuesday, July 14, at 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT for an overview of History Reference Source. This is another informative history resource on LiLI.org.