We’re pleased to announce that Dr. Rick Stoddart joined the Idaho Commission for Libraries last week as the new school library consultant! Rick brings extensive experience from several university libraries, where he served as an assessment librarian; head of user and research services; assistant professor; and education librarian and center coordinator for the University of Idaho’s College of Education Curriculum Center. Most recently, he coordinated education/employer partnerships to award CTE microcredentials to Idaho students through the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education. He holds a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, a master’s in library science, a master’s in communication studies, and a project management professional certificate. Rick is excited to join the ICfL and support and strengthen the important work of school libraries. Rick shared, “I’m really excited to jump into this new role supporting Idaho’s school libraries and learners. I can’t wait to connect and collaborate with people across the state. Please feel free to reach out anytime—I’d love to work together.”