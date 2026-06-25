LAKE VILLAGE BOOKKEEPER CHARGED IN THEFT

June 24, 2026

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Debra Chandler, 57, of Lake Village, on two felony counts of Theft of Property.

In December 2025, at the request of Tenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain, ASP CID initiated a theft investigation involving Chandler. Chandler is the owner of Village Bookkeeping in Lake Village and also provides services to the Chicot Junction Water System.

The investigation revealed Chandler stole $215,821 from the two entities. She was taken into custody, booked on the theft charges and released on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.