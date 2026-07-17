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WEINER COUNCILMAN CHARGED WITH STALKING AFTER ASP INVESTIGATION

July 17, 2026

WEINER, Ark. — On Monday, July 13, 2026, Weiner Councilman Arthur Booth turned himself in at the Poinsett County Detention Center, where he was charged with three counts of Third-Degree Stalking.

Booth’s arrest comes after an Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division investigation requested by Sonia Hagood, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, on June 2, 2026.

Booth was processed and released with a court date of August 4, 2026, in Harrisburg District Court.

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WEINER COUNCILMAN CHARGED WITH STALKING AFTER ASP INVESTIGATION

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