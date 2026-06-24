AZDPS Responding to Trooper-Involved Shooting in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is responding to a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, near N. 28th Street and E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. The scene is secure, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. There are no injuries to troopers.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

AZDPS personnel are actively investigating this incident. Additional details are not yet available.

Incident #I26038725