Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,195 in the last 365 days.

AZDPS Responding to Trooper-Involved Shooting in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is responding to a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, near N. 28th Street and E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. The scene is secure, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. There are no injuries to troopers.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

AZDPS personnel are actively investigating this incident. Additional details are not yet available.

Incident #I26038725

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AZDPS Responding to Trooper-Involved Shooting in Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.