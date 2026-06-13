Witnesses Sought After Troopers Arrest Suspected Police Impersonator on I-40

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is seeking additional witnesses following a report involving a suspected police impersonator on Interstate 40 in Parks, AZ.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 4:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a suspected police impersonator on westbound I-40 near milepost 171. The suspect vehicle was a white Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck equipped with a black work bed and flashing red and blue lights.

Troopers located the vehicle and arrested one suspect. There is no ongoing danger to the public.

Troopers and detectives ask anyone who witnessed the vehicle or who has information related to the incident to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference incident I26035880.

Public Safety Reminders: