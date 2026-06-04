AZDPS Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Phoenix for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives assigned to the Intelligence Bureau’s Operations District, in partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department, arrested two suspects last month on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On May 19, 2026, AZDPS detectives arrested Ulises Sanchez Sosa, 27, at his residence near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Sanchez Sosa is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class 2 felony, and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

On May 28, 2026, detectives arrested Neil Cowie, 64, at his residence near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Cowie is also charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class 2 felony, and is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices from each residence. Both arrests followed separate months-long investigations into child sexual abuse material.

“These arrests demonstrate the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to safeguarding children,” said Major Bill Beck, Director of the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC). “Our detectives, along with our ICAC and Phoenix Police partners, work relentlessly to bring child predators to justice.”

The AZDPS Field Services Unit provided critical support for evidence and scene documentation. The Department extends its appreciation to the Phoenix Fugitive Apprehension and Investigation Detail for their assistance serving the search warrants in these cases.

Tips on suspicious or criminal activity can be reported to the ACTIC at azactic.gov or by calling 1-877-429-8477.