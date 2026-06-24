Eat your vegetables

Add color to your plate

They say “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” But what about vegetables? They’re full of nutrients, add color and flavor to meals and are low in calories.

Eating plenty of veggies has many health benefits

Better heart health: The fiber in vegetables can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Disease prevention: Antioxidants and special plant compounds found in vegetables may help lower the risk of chronic diseases and some cancers.

Improved digestion: Vegetables help keep your gut healthy and may prevent constipation.

Weight management: Vegetables fill you up with fewer calories. Fill your plate with vegetables to feel satisfied longer.

Stronger immune system: Colorful veggies contain vitamins that help support your immune system.

Easy ways to add vegetables to your meals

Make a veggie omelet with mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Choose broccoli or a salad instead of fries.

Load up a baked sweet potato with veggies and herbs.

Top your sandwich or wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, spinach or onions.

Mix vegetables like asparagus or broccoli into your pasta.

Include more veggies in your meals or snacks. Go to a local farmers’ market and try a new vegetable. Add veggies to your eggs at breakfast, build a colorful salad for lunch, and swap zucchini noodles for traditional pasta at dinner.

VA offers a variety of programs to teach nutrition, cooking and health goals. The MOVE! Program provides support for weight management and lifestyle change. One Veteran at Eastern Oklahoma VA shared how he and his wife enjoyed learning new recipes through VA’s MOVE! program. It added variety to their meals and got them excited to try new recipes.

VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program helps Veterans learn how to cook healthy foods, including vegetables. HTK classes discuss nutrition, how to balance meals and ways to support your health journey. Contact your local VA to join an HTK class or meet with a VA registered dietitian.