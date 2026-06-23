From discharge to dignity

How one Veteran found his way back through VA Fayetteville

George Bryant Jr. proudly served in the Air Force for more than 12 years, dedicating himself to a cause greater than himself. Inspired by his father, George Bryant Sr., a Navy Veteran of World War II, the younger George embraced the values of service and sacrifice from an early age. He was born in 1959, in Brooklyn, New York, and would later follow the opportunity to follow in his father’s military footsteps.

A difficult turn

George received a Bad Conduct Discharge, which reduced his rank from Staff Sgt. to Airman Basic, the lowest possible grade in the Air Force. He was sentenced to 90 days at the military prison in Mannheim, Germany. His discharge meant the loss of VA benefits and left him with a criminal record that severely limited his civilian employment opportunities.

His life soon began to unravel. Unable to keep a job, he became entangled in further legal trouble and eventually served time in jail in Houston. Convinced that his discharge status made him ineligible for VA help, George believed he was beyond assistance.

He was about to discover how wrong he was.

With the guidance and support of a Veteran Service Organization and VA-accredited attorneys, George was upgraded from Bad Conduct to “Other Than Honorable”—a critical distinction that restored his eligibility for VA care. This support led him to the Leroy Pond Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in late November 2025. He saw the program as a chance for a new beginning, and it filled him with the same gratitude and renewal of what Thanksgiving meant to him.

Healing and hope

VHSO’s RRTP offers a comprehensive, evidence-based continuum of care designed to support Veterans in their recovery, wellness and reintegration into the community. The multidisciplinary team provides both clinical and experiential therapies that address physical, emotional, vocational and social well-being.

“The RRTP Program at LeRoy Pond is a place where Veterans can find stability, connection and a path forward,” said Frank “Mic” Wright, director of Substance Use Disorder Service and chief of RRTP. “Through this program, George was able to reclaim his strengths and rediscover hope.”

The journey wasn’t easy. George faced relapses and setbacks, but the compassionate staff at LeRoy Pond stood by him through every challenge. “VHSO held me accountable but never let me go,” George recalled. “It’s no accident that this VA is amazing. They saved my life.”

A new beginning

With guidance and perseverance, George completed the rehabilitation program. Through the HUD-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) initiative, he secured stable housing and participated in the Compensated Work Therapy program (CWT), which helps Veterans overcome barriers to employment and achieve meaningful work, offering individualized support to foster independence, recovery and community reintegration. For the first time in years, he had hope.

“I am ready,” he said, thankful to VHSO’s steadfast support. He is now thriving—a grateful Veteran and a life renewed from someone born on Thanksgiving Day.