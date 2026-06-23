We CARE Vet Fair in Georgia delivers one-stop support for Veterans and families

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More than 1,200 Veterans, service members, caregivers and families gathered in Rome, Georgia, on June 11–12 for the We CARE Vet Fair, an event designed to bring essential services, benefits and community support together in one place. Hosted by United Military Care in partnership with AdventHealth, the fair connected attendees with claims specialists, healthcare enrollment teams, medical providers, employment resources, caregiver support, burial pre-certification services and more than 120 Veteran‑serving organizations.

The mission was simple: help those who have served access the benefits they’ve earned. On June 11, representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) provided one-on-one assistance. On June 12, the event expanded into a full-scale resource fair, offering attendees clear guidance and practical next steps.

A moment that captured the mission

That mission came to life when a dual-military Veteran couple and their family arrived after discovering their local Veterans service office was closed. Following a sign to the Rome fair, they hoped to resolve an issue with VA disability compensation. At check-in, they connected with GDVS and shared that they were experiencing homelessness, living in a hotel after an eviction, and grieving the recent loss of a loved one.

What followed showed the power of coordinated support. VA staff confirmed that disability paperwork had been processed and that retroactive compensation would arrive that week. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, GDVS connected the family on-site with community partners, including United Military Care, which provided a grocery gift card. Long-delayed health screenings were performed on-site, allowing for peace of mind.

As they prepared to leave, the positive impact of the experience couldn’t be denied. The couple shared that they felt cared for and “among family.” The support they received in just a few hours gave them renewed hope. “It was by chance we saw that flyer, but it gave us hope having everyone there be so kind and friendly. We didn’t feel judged—just cared for and like we were among family,” they shared.

Voices from Rome

For many attendees, the greatest impact came from direct, face-to-face support.

Army Veteran William Schriver traveled from Macon to get help on his claim. Expecting long wait times, he was instead helped almost immediately. “My claim is moving forward and in the works,” he said. “It was a good experience. Everybody has been friendly.”

Paula Jasper, a Navy Veteran from Rome, learned about the event through social media and fellow Veterans at her church. She attended to see if she qualified for healthcare and to file a claim. What stood out was how easy it was to move between resources. She described the fair as “a good place for resources for Veterans because everything is all in one place.”

Marine Corps Veteran Jeffrey Westphal almost didn’t attend. After adding the event to his calendar, he debated whether to go but ultimately decided to show up—and was glad he did. He received the help he needed and discovered additional resources he hadn’t known to ask about. His advice: “Do it. Don’t let nothing stop you. I came in for one thing, and I’m leaving with more information than I knew.”

Army Veteran Robert Pryor attended to better understand the claims process and his benefits. He described the environment as welcoming, the staff as knowledgeable and the service as prompt and courteous. Impressed, he immediately encouraged others to attend, texting several fellow Veterans about the event: “As a matter of fact, I sent a text today to about six or seven other Veterans I know to attend this event.”

Together, these voices highlight what makes the We CARE Vet Fair different. It’s more than a resource event—it’s a direct, human connection to real support.

More events ahead

The Rome event is part of a broader statewide effort to bring services closer to Veterans and their families. Upcoming fairs include:

• Columbus, Georgia – July 24

• Marietta, Georgia – October 22

Each event offers the same comprehensive access to benefits assistance, healthcare enrollment, employment resources and community support—all in one place.

For Veterans with questions about claims, healthcare, employment or family support, the We CARE Vet Fairs are designed to remove barriers and create forward momentum. As the Rome event demonstrated, sometimes the most powerful step is simply showing up—and finding the right people ready to help.

Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA benefits—or who aren’t sure of their status—can take action today to get started.

The VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned.

Learn how to get started with VA.

Contact us online through Ask VA.

Call us at MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

Contact your local VA facility.