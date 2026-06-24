South County Regional Park Pool Splash Pad Closed
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – The splash pad at South County Regional Park pool located at 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda, will be closed until further notice for a maintenance issue. The dive well and main pool will remain open during normal operating hours.
For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681.3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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