Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,167 in the last 365 days.

South County Regional Park Pool Splash Pad Closed 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – The splash pad at South County Regional Park pool located at 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda, will be closed until further notice for a maintenance issue. The dive well and main pool will remain open during normal operating hours.  

For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681.3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South County Regional Park Pool Splash Pad Closed 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.