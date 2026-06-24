SMO Activities for July 2026

Published: June 24, 2026

HICKORY –Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out (SMO), which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation may be available depending on route capacity and whether space is available to add additional riders.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton 7/2 Star Spangled Bingo 7/6 Summer Games Tournament Round 1 7/13 Library to Go with Allison Hilton 7/16 Crafts: Stars and Stripes Craft 7/20 Cooking Class: Ice Cream Cake 7/21 Summer Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Risks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 7/22 Preventing Crisis by Understanding Anger with Partners Health 7/27 Crafts: Kindness Rocks painted rock craft 7/29 Musical performance by Cody Newton

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory 7/2 Cooking Class: Hony Blueberry Crisp 7/7 Nutrition with Donna Mull: Whole Grains 7/9 Preventing Crisis by Understanding Anger with Partners Health 7/16 Movie Day: Max or Marmaduke 7/20 Sing Along with Susie Q: America Sings with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library 7/21 Catawba History Museum Presents The Revolution Era 7/22 Wild West Party with games, skills, and trivia – music by Cody Newton 7/28 Summer Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Risks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 7/30 Musical performance by Seniors on the Move

At the North Hickory site, Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory 7/6 Cooking Class: Fireworks Pasta Salad 7/9 Summer Corn Hole Tournament Round 1 7/14 Summer Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Risks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 7/15 Sing Along with Susie Q: America Sings with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library 7/16 Movie and Movie Trivia Day 7/23 Prayer and Devotions with Pastor Bill 7/27 Crafts: Prayer Boxes or Journals 7/29 Bingo 7/30 Preventing Crisis by Understanding Anger with Partners Health

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St., Claremont 7/1 Musical performance by Cody Newton 7/7 Preventing Crisis by Understanding Anger with Partners Health 7/8 Summer Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Risks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 7/9 Library to Go with Catawba County Library 7/14 Crafting with Tonya Jarnac 7/15 Cooking Class: Red, White, & Blue Cheesecake Salad 7/20 Musical performance by Charles Ballard 7/22 Crafts: Pom Pom Flower with Kayla 7/30 Musical performance by Keith Williams “Papa Grey Beard”

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden 7/6 Presentation by Leslie Hulbert with Malorie’s Place 7/7 Summer Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Risks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 7/13 Crafts: Ombre Painting on canvas with Lisa 7/16 Presentation on Early Settlers of Catawba County by Catawba County Historical Association 7/20 Cooking Class: Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich Rolls with Teresa Slaughter 7/21 Mini Concert Starring Penny Conner 7/23 Coffee and Chat with Nathaniel Austin 7/27 Preventing Crisis by Understanding Anger with Partners Health 7/28 Crafts: Diamond Art with Lisa 7/30 Musical performance by Sentimental Journey

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com