Highlights from the June 24, 2026 County Commission Meeting

​These highlights will give residents a quick review of the most recent County Commission meeting, including video, the agenda and other useful links.​

Announcements



Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton announced the upcoming Disability Awareness Expo, which is scheduled for July 29, 2026. The Equal Opportunity Office is seeking vendors for the event. Applicants can apply online through July 17. accepting vendor applications through July 17.

Sexton reminded residents of the recently launched Community Hub webpage, an online resource designed to help them stay informed and engaged with important projects and services.

Sexton also shared with the commission that County Manager Michele Lieberman​ was recently selected to serve a two-year term as the District 2 director for the Board of Directors of the Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA). The organization serves professional local government managers and administrators from the state’s 67 counties and more than 400 municipalities. In her role, Lieberman will represent government leaders from North Central and Northeast Florida and help guide the organization's initiatives in leadership, professional development, ethics, and member engagement.

Watch the announcements.

Certified Local Government

The commission opted not to move forward at this time with becoming a “Certified Local Government” for historic preservation purposes due to the costs associated with the program’s setup and administration.

Watch the discussion.

Procurement Code

The commission adopted an ordinance that amends Chapter 22 of the county’s procurement code. The change authorizes the county manager to renew contracts up to $200,000 and adds guidelines for local preference in the county’s procurement process.

Watch the discussion.

Recognitions

Graduates from the 2026 class of the Alachua County Citizens Academy were recognized.

Commissioner Mary Alford proclaimed June 12 as Pulse Remembrance Day in Alachua County.



Read the proclamation.

The Alachua County Crisis Center was recognized with a proclamation for its reaccreditation with the American Association of Suicidology.



Read the reaccreditation letter.

Watch the presentations.

See the full June 23 agenda and video.