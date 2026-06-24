Gov. Cox appoints Jeffrey D. Mann to the Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 24, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Jeffrey D. Mann to the Third District Court. Mann fills a district court judge position created by the Legislature during the 2026 Legislative Session.

“Jeffrey has built an impressive career handling some of the most challenging legal issues in our courts,” Gov. Cox said. “His deep understanding of the law, extensive appellate experience and commitment to public service make him exceptionally well qualified to serve on the Third District Court.”

Mann currently serves as an assistant solicitor general and director of the search and seizure section in the Criminal Appeals Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, where he litigates and argues cases before Utah’s appellate courts, supervises appellate attorneys handling Fourth and Fifth Amendment issues, and advises prosecutors across the state. He has authored more than 75 appellate briefs and petitions.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed by Governor Cox to serve the people of Utah on the Third District Court. I have a deep respect for the rule of law and the principles upon which our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. If confirmed, I will strive to uphold those ideals and to ensure that everyone who enters our courts experiences equal justice under the law.”

In addition to his work at the Attorney General’s Office, Mann serves on the Standing Committee on Model Utah Criminal Jury Instructions, helping ensure jury instructions reflect current Utah law. He previously practiced at Stirba, P.C., where he represented clients in criminal and civil appeals, criminal defense and complex civil litigation.

Mann earned his juris doctor, with high honors, from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, where he served as an editor of the Utah Law Review and received multiple advocacy and academic honors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a minor in logic, from Brigham Young University.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

A headshot of Jeffrey D. Mann can be found here.