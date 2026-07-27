Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 27 – August 1, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 27

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 28

10:15 a.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol

12:45 p.m. Speak at KPMG’s 9th Annual Tech and Innovation Symposium

Location: Montage Deer Valley, Park City

Wednesday, July 29

9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit

Location: Utah Valley University, Orem

12:30 p.m. Speak at Korn Ferry Tour tournament

Location: Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden



Thursday, July 30

6:00 p.m. Attend National Governors Association (NGA) governors and first spouses dinner

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Friday, July 31

7:00 a.m. Participate in NGA governors roundtable with Administrator Oz

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

8:00 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ breakfast session

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

9:00 a.m. Speak at NGA opening ceremonies and Common Ground Town Hall

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

11:45 a.m. Speak at NGA session on artificial intelligence and the future of work

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

12:30 p.m. Attend fireside chat with Gov. Stitt and Route 66 Centennial luncheon

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1:30 p.m. Attend NGA session on first spouses and expanding access, opportunity, and hope

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2:30 p.m. Attend NGA conversation with the administration

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3:15 p.m Participate in governors private session

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

5:15 p.m. Attend NGA reception

Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Saturday, August 1

8:15 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ breakfast session

Location: Pinon Room, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

9:00 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ reflections on service

Location: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

10:00 a.m. Attend introduction of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s 2026–2027 NGA chair’s initiative

Location: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 27 – July 31, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 27

10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with the Office of Energy Development

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meet with Community Partners Against Hate

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Meet with Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade & Diplomacy

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Austria

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, July 28

10:15 a.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Staff

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Director of Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with the Utah Division of Indian Affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Meet with Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade & Diplomacy

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Guatemala

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol



Wednesday, July 29

9:00 a.m. Attend the Utah Native American Summit

Location: Scott C. Keller Building, Utah Valley University, Orem

12:20 p.m. Remarks at the Utah Native American Summit

Location: Scott C. Keller Building, Utah Valley University, Orem



Thursday, July 30

5:30 p.m. Attend Utah County Commission VIP BBQ

Location: Spanish Fork FitCity Center, Spanish Fork

7:00 p.m. Attend Utah County Fair

Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork

Friday, July 31

No public meetings