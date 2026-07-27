Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 27 – August 1, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 27
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 28
10:15 a.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol
12:45 p.m. Speak at KPMG’s 9th Annual Tech and Innovation Symposium
Location: Montage Deer Valley, Park City
Wednesday, July 29
9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit
Location: Utah Valley University, Orem
12:30 p.m. Speak at Korn Ferry Tour tournament
Location: Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden
Thursday, July 30
6:00 p.m. Attend National Governors Association (NGA) governors and first spouses dinner
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Friday, July 31
7:00 a.m. Participate in NGA governors roundtable with Administrator Oz
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
8:00 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ breakfast session
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
9:00 a.m. Speak at NGA opening ceremonies and Common Ground Town Hall
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
11:45 a.m. Speak at NGA session on artificial intelligence and the future of work
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
12:30 p.m. Attend fireside chat with Gov. Stitt and Route 66 Centennial luncheon
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
1:30 p.m. Attend NGA session on first spouses and expanding access, opportunity, and hope
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2:30 p.m. Attend NGA conversation with the administration
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
3:15 p.m Participate in governors private session
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
5:15 p.m. Attend NGA reception
Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Saturday, August 1
8:15 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ breakfast session
Location: Pinon Room, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
9:00 a.m. Attend NGA governors’ reflections on service
Location: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
10:00 a.m. Attend introduction of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s 2026–2027 NGA chair’s initiative
Location: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 27 – July 31, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 27
10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with the Office of Energy Development
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meet with Community Partners Against Hate
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Meet with Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade & Diplomacy
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Austria
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, July 28
10:15 a.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Director of Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with the Utah Division of Indian Affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Meet with Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade & Diplomacy
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Guatemala
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, July 29
9:00 a.m. Attend the Utah Native American Summit
Location: Scott C. Keller Building, Utah Valley University, Orem
12:20 p.m. Remarks at the Utah Native American Summit
Location: Scott C. Keller Building, Utah Valley University, Orem
Thursday, July 30
5:30 p.m. Attend Utah County Commission VIP BBQ
Location: Spanish Fork FitCity Center, Spanish Fork
7:00 p.m. Attend Utah County Fair
Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork
Friday, July 31
No public meetings
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