Gov. Cox declares state of emergency for Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties following wildfires and catastrophic flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (July 22, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox today signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties as communities continue responding to the devastating impacts of this year’s historic wildfire season and the dangerous flooding that has followed.

The declaration activates Utah’s Emergency Operations Plan and allows the state to continue deploying resources to protect lives and property, support local response and recovery efforts, pursue hazard mitigation funding, and request additional state, federal or interstate assistance if needed.

Utah has experienced one of its most destructive fire seasons in recent history, with more than 590 wildfires burning nearly 380,000 acres statewide. The Cottonwood Fire alone has burned more than 97,000 acres in Beaver and Piute counties.

While many fires have been contained, they have left behind extensive burn scars that dramatically increase the risk of flash flooding and debris flows. Heavy monsoon rains over recent days have triggered severe flooding across southern and central Utah, damaging homes, roads, irrigation systems and drinking water infrastructure while isolating communities and forcing evacuations.

Flooding has destroyed portions of State Route 153 in Beaver Canyon, disrupted culinary and agricultural water systems serving Beaver City, Marysvale, Junction and Circleville, and damaged homes and water infrastructure in Sevier County, including the town of Koosharem. Eighteen Utah counties have declared local emergencies related to wildfire, flooding or drought since April.

“Utahns have endured an incredibly difficult wildfire season, and now many of these same communities are facing life-threatening flooding caused by those fires,” said Gov. Cox. “This declaration ensures we can continue providing every available resource to help local communities respond, recover and prepare for the continued flood risks that remain throughout the summer. We are grateful to the firefighters, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, public works crews and countless others working around the clock to keep Utahns safe.”

The governor also acknowledged the tragic death of Provo Fire Captain Spencer Long, his wife Katrina and three of their children, who were swept away by flash flooding in Wayne County last week.

“Our hearts are with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss,” Gov. Cox said. “It’s a painful reminder that flooding can become deadly in moments, particularly in and below burn scar areas. We urge every Utahn to heed warnings, avoid flooded areas and never underestimate the power of moving water.”

The executive order remains in effect for 30 days unless extended by the Legislature.

“Wildfires don’t stop impacting communities when the flames are out,” said State Forester Jamie Barnes. “Burn scars can remain highly unstable for years, creating dangerous flooding and debris flows with even relatively small storms. As monsoon activity continues, we encourage everyone to stay informed, avoid burn scar areas during rain events and follow the guidance of local emergency officials.”

“Our emergency managers, first responders and local officials have been working tirelessly to protect lives and restore essential services under extremely challenging conditions,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason. “This declaration strengthens our ability to coordinate resources across all levels of government and ensures affected communities receive the support they need as response efforts continue.”

State officials warn that the threat of flooding remains elevated throughout the remainder of Utah’s monsoon season, particularly in areas affected by recent wildfires. Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts, heed evacuation orders and avoid traveling through flooded roadways or drainages.

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