Gov. Cox appoints Jamie Barnes commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources

SALT LAKE CITY (July 28, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Jamie Barnes to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, pending Senate confirmation. Barnes currently serves as Utah state forester and director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

“Jamie Barnes understands that responsible stewardship requires strong relationships, practical solutions and a willingness to work through difficult issues,” said Gov. Cox. “She has earned the trust of partners across Utah and brings years of experience managing our forests, wildfire response and state lands. She is exceptionally prepared to lead the Department of Natural Resources, and I am grateful she has agreed to serve.”

Stepping into the role on Aug. 31, Barnes succeeds Commissioner Joel Ferry, who has led the department since June 2022.

During his tenure, Ferry helped secure record funding for the Great Salt Lake, negotiated agreements that secured significant water rights for the lake, helped turn the governor’s Operation Gigawatt initiative into action, and strengthened the management and protection of Utah’s natural resources for future generations.

“I’m grateful for Commissioner Ferry’s leadership and for the strong foundation he has built at the department,” said Barnes. “I appreciate the governor’s confidence in me and am honored by the opportunity to continue serving Utah. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated employees of the Department of Natural Resources and our partners across the state to responsibly manage the lands, water and natural resources Utahns depend on.”

Barnes has served as Utah state forester and director of the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands since August 2021. The division administers forestry programs that support healthy forests, manages wildfire response on state and private lands, and oversees the use and preservation of Utah’s sovereign lands.

Before becoming division director, Barnes managed the division’s sovereign lands program. She has worked extensively with state, local and federal agencies, landowners and other stakeholders to develop solutions to complex natural resource and land management issues.

Barnes joined the division in 2011 as a paralegal, focusing on complex legal matters. She began her career in the private legal sector, where she gained experience in criminal and civil law.

Barnes holds a master’s degree in natural resources from the University of Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University.

A headshot of Jamie Barnes can be found here.

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