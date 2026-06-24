Single-Vehicle Injury Crash in Wendell

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:47 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, near the intersection of 2950 south and 1500 east, in Wendell.

A 19-year-old male from Rupert, Idaho, was driving westbound on 2950 south near the intersection of 1500 east in a 2014 Kenworth concrete truck. Traffic at the intersection slowed, the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle, went off the roadway, and the truck rolled.

The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and was wearing a seatbelt. The intersection was blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County EMS, Wendell Fire Department, Air St. Lukes, and the Gooding County Highway District.

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3725/3560

Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho