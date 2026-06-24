Single-Vehicle Injury Crash in Wendell
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:47 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, near the intersection of 2950 south and 1500 east, in Wendell.
A 19-year-old male from Rupert, Idaho, was driving westbound on 2950 south near the intersection of 1500 east in a 2014 Kenworth concrete truck. Traffic at the intersection slowed, the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle, went off the roadway, and the truck rolled.
The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and was wearing a seatbelt. The intersection was blocked for approximately 3 hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County EMS, Wendell Fire Department, Air St. Lukes, and the Gooding County Highway District.
###
3725/3560
Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.