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Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Marla Brown.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2660   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2661   Education

HB 2662   Education

HB 2663   Housing And Community Development

HB 2664   Transportation

HB 2665   Commerce

HB 2666   Communications And Technology

HB 2667   Local Government

HB 2668   Local Government

HB 2669   Labor And Industry

HB 2670   Education

                   

SB 362      Judiciary

SB 469      Game And Fisheries

SB 730      Health

SB 1183    State Government

SB 1352    Human Services

SB 1377    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1244

 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services

HB 1346

 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services

HB 1827

 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services

HB 2545

 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 151

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 1006

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2014

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2037

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2162

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2198

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2388

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2437

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2490

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HB 2492

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 2496

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2512

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2527

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HB 2555

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2559

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2621

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2645

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 2650

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2690

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 515

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

HR 525

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 570

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 571

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 572

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 573

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 574

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 575

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 577

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 578

From Health Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 604

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

SB 1240

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

SB 1313

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 449

A Resolution recognizing September 11, 2026, as "25th Anniversary of the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Day" in Pennsylvania in memory of the civilians and emergency and armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the attacks.

202-0

HR 537

A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2026, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.

199-3

HR 568

A Resolution designating June 23, 2026, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 25, 2026  at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

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