Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Marla Brown.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2660 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2661 Education

HB 2662 Education

HB 2663 Housing And Community Development

HB 2664 Transportation

HB 2665 Commerce

HB 2666 Communications And Technology

HB 2667 Local Government

HB 2668 Local Government

HB 2669 Labor And Industry

HB 2670 Education

SB 362 Judiciary

SB 469 Game And Fisheries

SB 730 Health

SB 1183 State Government

SB 1352 Human Services

SB 1377 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1244 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services HB 1346 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services HB 1827 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services HB 2545 From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 449 A Resolution recognizing September 11, 2026, as "25th Anniversary of the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Day" in Pennsylvania in memory of the civilians and emergency and armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the attacks. 202-0 HR 537 A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2026, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 568 A Resolution designating June 23, 2026, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.