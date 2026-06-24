Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 24, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 24, 2026
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Marla Brown.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2660 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2661 Education
HB 2662 Education
HB 2663 Housing And Community Development
HB 2664 Transportation
HB 2665 Commerce
HB 2666 Communications And Technology
HB 2667 Local Government
HB 2668 Local Government
HB 2669 Labor And Industry
HB 2670 Education
SB 362 Judiciary
SB 469 Game And Fisheries
SB 730 Health
SB 1183 State Government
SB 1352 Human Services
SB 1377 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
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From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services
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From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services
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From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services
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From Insurance to Aging & Older Adult Services
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
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From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
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From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
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From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Health Reported as Committed
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From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
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From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
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From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution recognizing September 11, 2026, as "25th Anniversary of the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Day" in Pennsylvania in memory of the civilians and emergency and armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the attacks.
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202-0
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A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2026, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.
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199-3
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A Resolution designating June 23, 2026, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
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200-2
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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