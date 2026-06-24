Granville County Emergency Communications Launches IAR Platform

Beginning July 1, 2026, Granville County Emergency Communications will launch I Am Responding (IAR), a new responder notification and situational awareness platform. The IAR platform will provide real-time incident information to first responders across Granville County, directly to their mobile devices.

The IAR platform includes enhanced mapping capabilities, responder notifications, and GPS-based caller location information. These tools will help responders make informed decisions and improve coordination during emergency incidents. Additional features and enhancements available in the IAR platform include responder status notifications, agency coordination tools, and two-tone radio detection, which will allow responders to receive dispatch audio directly through the application on their mobile devices.

Granville County 911 will provide local law enforcement, fire, EMS, rescue, emergency management, and other public safety agencies with access to the platform at no cost. No local tax dollars are being used to fund this platform upgrade, as Granville County is utilizing North Carolina’s Emergency Telephone System Fund (ETSF) for this purchase.

“For the first time, our public safety responders will be able to receive GPS-based caller location information directly on their mobile devices,” said Stacy Hicks, Director of Granville County Emergency Communications. “When every second counts, having more accurate location information can make a real difference in how quickly help arrives and how effectively responders can assist those in need.”

Granville County Emergency Communications provides dispatch services for law enforcement and public safety agencies across Granville County. For more information about the Emergency Communications Center, visit the Granville County website.