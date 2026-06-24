Mesa County transitions to new online animal licensing system

Mesa County Animal Services is transitioning to a new online animal licensing system that changes how residents purchase and renew pet licenses . As part of the transition, veterinarians no longer sell licenses, Grand Junction residents can now license pets online and residents outside Grand Junction city limits will be able to access online licensing beginning July 22.

The new system is designed to make licensing more convenient for residents while helping Animal Services manage licensing records more efficiently and reunite lost pets with their owners.

Veterinarians who previously sold animal licenses on behalf of Mesa County are no longer authorized to issue licenses as of June 22.

Residents who live within Grand Junction city limits can now purchase or renew animal licenses online through the City of Grand Junction's licensing portal .

Residents who live outside Grand Junction city limits will be able to purchase or renew animal licenses online beginning July 22. Additional information, including the website address, will be announced before the system becomes available.

Residents outside Grand Junction city limits whose animal licenses expire between May 25 and July 22 will not be penalized for an expired license during the transition period.

Earlier this year, Mesa County updated its animal licensing process to support the transition to online licensing and eliminate situations in which some residents could be required to obtain licenses from more than one jurisdiction.

Animal licenses help Animal Services identify lost pets and return them to their owners as quickly as possible. Licensing also supports responsible pet ownership and helps Animal Services maintain accurate records.

Assistance for residents

Grand Junction residents who need assistance with animal licensing should contact the Grand Junction Police Department.

Residents outside Grand Junction city limits who need assistance with animal licensing may visit Mesa County Animal Services after July 22 during regular business hours.

Mesa County Animal Services hours

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.