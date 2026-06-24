Roof replacement approved for Criminal Justice Services Powell Building

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a $144,544 contract June 16 for a roof replacement at the Criminal Justice Services Department Powell Building.

The existing roof has experienced significant leaks and reached the end of its useful life, making replacement necessary to protect the facility and help avoid more costly repairs in the future.

Installed in 2007, the roof serves the Criminal Justice Services Department facility at 650 South Ave. The project includes removing the existing roofing system and insulation and installing a new roof designed to improve durability, weather protection and energy performance.

Mesa County conducted a competitive solicitation for the project and selected Grand Junction-based CRW Inc. based on best value.

Construction is expected to take four to six weeks.

Investing in planned building maintenance helps protect taxpayer-funded facilities, reduce the risk of costly emergency repairs and ensure county buildings remain safe and functional for employees and the public.