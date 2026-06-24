Input sought on Route 89 bridge replacement project in Osage County

Four-week comment period runs now through July 21. In-person public meeting July 7.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on plans to rebuild the Missouri Route 89 bridge over Indian Creek, northeast of Linn in 2027. In order to continue serving the roughly 800 motorists who cross this bridge on an average day, the 93-year-old structure needs to be replaced.

An open-house style public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, at the MoDOT Maintenance Facility in Linn located at 143 Commercial Lane. Attendees may come and go as they please at any time from 4:30 to 6 p.m., as there will be no formal presentation. The project team will be on hand to answer questions, provide information about preliminary plans for the new bridge, and receive input about the project. The meeting exhibits and more details about the project are available here: modot.org/projects/route-89-bridge-replacement-over-Indian-creek-osage-county. While there, users may sign up to receive project-specific updates.

Community input is essential to help guide the design and construction process. By commenting, questioning, and providing insight during the in-person meeting and the four-week comment period running June 24 – July 21. Input can also be submitted online through a form on the project webpage, emailed to CDCR@modot.mo.gov, or mailed to Route 89 Bridge Rehabilitation over Indian Creek in Osage County, c/o MoDOT, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO, 65102. All comments must be received or postmarked by July 21.

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact MoDOT by Tuesday, June 30, by calling 573-522-5178 or by emailing CDCR@modot.mo.gov, so arrangements can be made.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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