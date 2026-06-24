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Somers Point City Stormwater Projects

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Somers Point recently closed on a $3 million loan from the New Jersey Water Bank to improve stormwater management and reduce flooding throughout the city. The project includes replacing aging and failing stormwater infrastructure, upgrading outfalls and drainage systems, installing pump stations and tide control measures, and implementing nature-based solutions such as a living shoreline. Together, these improvements will help reduce flooding caused by heavy rainfall and tidal influences, improve stormwater quality, protect nearby homes and businesses, and strengthen the community's resilience to future storms.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Somers Point City Stormwater Projects

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