Seaside Heights Borough Watermain Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Seaside Heights Borough recently closed on a $2.4 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to advance a multi-phase water main replacement program to coincide with upcoming road paving projects throughout the community.

Much of the borough's water distribution system was installed in the early 1900s and has reached the end of its useful service life. Aging water mains are more susceptible to leaks, breaks, and service disruptions, increasing maintenance costs, impacting system reliability.

By replacing deteriorating water mains in conjunction with planned roadway improvements, the borough will maximize construction efficiency, minimize disruptions to residents and businesses, and reduce the need for future road excavations. The project will help improve the reliability and resilience of the drinking water system while supporting the long-term sustainability of critical public infrastructure.

The New Jersey Water Bank, a partnership between the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, provides affordable financing to help communities invest in essential water infrastructure projects that protect public health and improve quality of life for New Jersey residents.