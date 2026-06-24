Buena Borough MUA Sanitary Sewer Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Buena Borough recently closed on a $2.3 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace approximately 7,500 linear feet of 8" sanitary sewer main and 160 sanitary sewer laterals. This critical infrastructure project will address aging components of the city's wastewater collection system and help ensure reliable service for residents and businesses.

Much of the existing sewer system consists of vitrified clay pipe and asbestos-cement pipe that have reached the end of their useful life. Over time, these materials deteriorate due to corrosion, ground movement, and general wear. Aging clay pipes are particularly susceptible to cracking and collapse, which can lead to sewer blockages, service disruptions, and costly emergency repairs.

In addition, deteriorated sewer mains and laterals can allow groundwater to infiltrate the system through cracks and joints, reducing operational efficiency and increasing treatment costs. Replacing these aging pipes will improve system reliability, reduce the risk of failures, and help protect public health and the environment for years to come.