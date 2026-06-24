Reps. Manning, VanNatter highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 24, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help bolster public safety, provide tax relief for veterans and working Hoosiers, and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

This new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"As a member of a farm family myself, I know how important access to markets is for the agricultural economy," Manning said. "My wife and I love to find fresh local products at places like the Logansport Farmer’s Market and new laws like this one will help rural Indiana by opening up new opportunities for our small farms and homestead vendors.”

Senate Enrolled Act 185: Stronger Age Verification for Vape Sellers

A new law authored by VanNatter and passed through the House Public Policy Committee, chaired by Manning, aims to strengthen oversight of tobacco and e-cigarette sales by requiring wholesalers to hold a valid state sales certificate and limiting new permits at locations with recent violations. This bill would also protect Hoosier youth by requiring stricter ID checks and increasing penalties for repeated failures to verify a buyer’s age.

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

VanNatter said a new law aligns with the federal Working Families Tax Cuts Act to deliver tax cuts for hardworking Hoosiers. Under the law, Hoosiers can deduct qualifying tips and overtime pay from their state taxable income for 2026.

"Hoosiers know how to put their hard-earned money to better use than the government does," VanNatter said. "By aligning with the federal tax plan for working families and providing property tax relief to Indiana's veterans, these new laws help ease financial burdens and allow more Hoosiers to thrive and keep what they've earned."

House Enrolled Act 1210: Property Tax Relief for Veterans

This new law provides more robust property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, including a 100 percent property tax deduction on assessed value for totally disabled veterans and new and expanded credits for partially disabled and war-time veterans.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) represents House District 23,

which includes portions of Cass and Miami counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) represents House District 38,

which includes all of Carroll and Tipton counties, and

portions of Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.