Border Patrol sets record with 21,471 agents on board

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reached a historic milestone this spring with 21,471 Border Patrol agents now serving on the front lines — the highest staffing level in the U.S. Border Patrol’s 102-year history. This achievement underscores CBP’s commitment to protecting the American people, securing the nation’s borders, and supporting economic prosperity.

“This record-setting achievement highlights the effectiveness of our recruitment efforts,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rosario “Pete” Vasquez. “We are building a stronger workforce every day, and our progress toward 25,000 agents will further enhance our ability to protect our borders and serve the nation.”

CBP offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and substantial hiring incentives of up to $60,000 for new Border Patrol agents in eligible locations. A career with CBP offers more than employment; it provides a long-term professional path focused on securing the border and serving the nation.

“Our focus is on bringing in top talent and supporting our agents so they can succeed,” said CBP Office of Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “Surpassing 21,000 agents is a milestone, but we aren’t stopping here and are committed to growing our workforce and providing the tools and resources needed for CBP’s mission.”

CBP continues to be recognized as an employer of choice, offering diverse career paths and professional growth opportunities under experienced leadership. Additionally, investments made possible through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act have fueled increased applicant interest and enabled CBP to attract top talent, including veterans and military family members. By offering Veterans’ Preference, expedited hiring authorities, and a variety of recruitment incentives, CBP provides multiple pathways to help veterans transition into rewarding federal careers.

For more information on CBP careers, connect with a recruiter online, check out CBP’s event calendar to find an upcoming recruitment event, visit the CBP Careers website, and follow @CBPJobs on X, @CBPJobs on Instagram, @CBPJobs on Facebook, @CBPJobs on Threads and CBP on LinkedIn.