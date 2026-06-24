Mayor Freddie O’Connell issues statement on NES after-action report, new board nominee

Today, Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued the following statement on the after-action report commissioned by the Electric Power Board that proposes improvements to be made in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern. Mayor O'Connell is also announcing a new nominee to serve on the Electric Power Board.

"The NES report lays out clear opportunities for the utility to modernize its system and how it serves Nashvillians. Our infrastructure and communications needs are changing, and we must adapt our systems to meet those. I’m encouraged that NES has already begun to implement many of the recommendations through its four pillars work. I appreciate the NES board for commissioning a thorough review of the utility's storm response, and I look forward to implementation of the recommendations," Mayor O'Connell said.

"Today, I’m pleased to nominate Jaz Boon to succeed Anne Davis on the NES Board. I'm grateful for Anne's five years of service and look forward to the perspective Jaz will bring through his experience working with NGOs and all levels of government, and his expertise in environmental law.

"The NES review is a critical piece of data for my Winter Storm Commission as they consider the public testimony and information gathered in recent weeks from Metro agencies and partners about the broader government response for their forthcoming report. This is how accountability works: identify the gaps, commit to solutions, execute with transparency, and report progress. Nashville is doing that together."