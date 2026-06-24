Đurić Confers with Argentina’s Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Pablo Quirno. The meeting, held in Panama City on the sidelines of this year’s General Assembly of the Organization of American States, provided an opportunity to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries.

The interlocutors agreed that relations between Serbia and Argentina are characterized by a high degree of closeness when it comes to respect for the fundamental principles of international law, and that the existing potential for cooperation provides a strong foundation for further advancement of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Minister Đurić particularly emphasized that Serbia would greatly appreciate the participation of the Argentina in the Expo 2027, extending an invitation to join the largest international event that Serbia will host next year.

Serbia, Đurić noted, highly values Argentina’s principled position regarding the non-recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of so-called Kosovo, as well as the support Argentina provides to Serbia within international organizations.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also invited Minister Quirno to visit the Republic of Serbia, assessing that such a visit would provide additional impetus for strengthening political dialogue and the overall bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Argentina.

Minister Quirno highlighted that Argentina highly appreciates Serbia’s efforts to build bridges with the countries of Latin America.