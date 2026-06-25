Rovensa Next Introduces ORO-5: Advanced Multi-Functional Adjuvant for Superior Spray Performance

Rovensa Next launches ORO-5, a next-generation adjuvant that conditions hard water, reduces drift, and improves deposition — without lowering tank pH.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rovensa Next , a global leader in biosolutions, today announced the launch of ORO-5 , a next-generation adjuvant designed to improve spray performance by conditioning hard water and reducing drift — without lowering tank pH.ORO-5 is formulated with a proprietary high molecular weight surfactant, sodium citrate salt, and humectant. It effectively binds mineral cations in hard water that can deactivate glyphosate and other sensitive pesticides. Additionally, ORO-5 reduces fine spray droplets to minimize drift and contains surfactants and humectants that promote uniform deposition on the target.By combining water conditioning, drift reduction, and improved deposition in a single product — without lowering pH — ORO-5 offers growers and retailers a simple and effective solution for maximizing crop protection performance under real-world conditions.Key benefits of ORO-5 include:• Does not lower spray tank pH• Binds cations responsible for hard water issues• Reduces drift and improves deposition• Performs well in low humidity conditions• Compatible with OROWET and MYRIADTechnologies• Flexible, low use rates suitable for ground and aerial applicationsORO-5 is available in 2.5-gallon bottles and 265-gallon totes.For more information, visit: https://www.rovensanext-na.com/en-us/agricultural-adjuvants-and-correctors/correctors/oro-5 About Rovensa NextRovensa Next is a premium BioSolutions company delivering science-driven crop protection, nutrition, soil health, and adjuvant products supported by proprietary technologies. Powered by a culture of partnership and innovation, Rovensa Next helps farmers improve productivity and sustainability across the crop cycle.

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