VINTRE Named Most Widely Applied Adjuvant in California in 2025

Turning Biosolutions into Results

California pesticide-use data shows VINTRE® as the most widely applied adjuvant in 2025, reflecting strong grower adoption across specialty crops.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State pesticide-use data highlights broad grower adoption across California specialty crops. Rovensa Next North America announced that VINTRE , its advanced foliar adjuvant, was the most widely applied adjuvant in California in 2025, according to data published on Meister Media’s PURE Intel platform.The ranking is based on California statewide pesticide-use reporting data, which tracks products applied across the greatest number of acres by growers throughout the state. In 2025, California farmers reported making nearly 3.2 million applications across more than 3,200 products, underscoring the scale and importance of crop input decisions made each season. Article: https://www.growingproduce.com/crop-protection/most-popular-crop-protection-products-used-by-california-farmers-in-2025/ VINTRE’s position at the top reflects broad adoption across California’s high-value specialty crops, including almonds, walnuts, citrus, grapes, berries, and other tree and vine crops where canopy coverage, penetration, and uptake efficiency are critical for effective crop protection.“Growers ultimately decide what earns a place in the tank,” said Nick Lucchesi, Regional Commercial Manager at Rovensa Next. “Seeing VINTRE become the most widely applied adjuvant in California is strong validation of the real-world performance it delivers in demanding orchard and vineyard systems.”Built for Dense Canopies and Hard-to-Reach SurfacesVINTRE has gained strong traction across California because it is designed specifically for the challenges of tree and vine crops, where dense canopies and complex plant structures make spray coverage difficult.In almonds and walnuts, VINTRE helps spray solutions move deeper into the canopy and into bark cracks and branch structures where pests can hide. Reaching these areas is essential for effective pest control and protecting yield potential.In citrus, VINTRE supports the delivery of systemic and translaminar crop protection products while maintaining plant health during high-temperature growing conditions. Unlike traditional crop oils, VINTRE does not negatively affect stomatal conductance or transpiration, helping preserve tree vigor while improving spray performance.Technology Behind the PerformanceAt the center of VINTRE’s performance is OROWETTechnology, a proprietary formulation developed to improve spray coverage, penetration, and application efficiency. OROWET Technology is based on a proprietary combination of cold-pressed citrus oil, a completely renewable raw material, and a patented surfactant mixture that forms the foundation for manufacturing a diverse range of agricultural products.This technology has multiple applications depending on formulation, concentration, and product registration. Because of its excellent wetting and spreading properties, OROWET Technology is used in versatile multi-purpose adjuvants designed to improve spray applications and enhance the efficacy of pesticides and nutrients.OROWET Technology also enables the formulation of products that can replace traditional adjuvants and surfactants such as crop oil concentrates (COC), methylated seed oils (MSO), silicone surfactants (SS), non-ionic surfactants (NIS), and soil wetting aids, offering a more sustainable alternative for modern agricultural programs.In addition to improving spray coverage, OROWET Technology can be incorporated into biopesticide formulations, where it helps boost active ingredient performance by softening or penetrating protective lipid-containing structures found in insects, mites, and fungi.“Our focus is on developing technologies that help growers get more from every application,” said Sam Tekunoff, Marketing at Rovensa Next North America. “OROWET Technology helps improve how spray solutions spread, wet, and penetrate plant surfaces, which ultimately helps crop protection and nutrition programs perform more consistently in real field conditions.”Built for Modern Specialty Crop ProgramsVINTRE continues to gain adoption because it aligns with the needs of modern specialty crop production.It is APE-free and designed for modern production systems. VINTRE maintains a low impact profile on beneficial insects and is compatible with integrated pest management (IPM) programs used across specialty crop production.With widespread adoption across California specialty crops, VINTRE has established itself as a trusted adjuvant for crop protection and nutrition programs.About Rovensa Next North AmericaRovensa Next is a premium biosolutions company delivering science-driven crop protection, nutrition, soil health, and adjuvant products supported by proprietary technologies that deliver results.We are powered by a culture of growing with customers and delivering value through strategic partnerships.Rovensa Next is the global biosolutions business unit of Rovensa Group, bringing together a broad R&D network, manufacturing capability, and technical field expertise to help growers produce high-quality, marketable crops.By pairing technical performance with more efficient and responsible use of inputs, Rovensa Next helps support long-term resilience in agriculture.For more information, visit the VINTRE website.Media Contact:

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