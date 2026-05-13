GALACTEK – Next-Generation Biostimulant Designed to Prime Soil and Roots for Greater Resilience and Higher Yields

Launch Resilience. Land Yields.

GALACTEK Next-gen biostimulant powered by Metabol-8 Technology. Primes soil & roots to unlock nutrients + build crop resilience. Launch Resilience. Land Yields.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rovensa Next is spotlighting GALACTEK , a high-efficiency, ultra-low use rate biostimulant powered by proprietary Metabol-8 ™ Technology. Designed to prime soil and roots from the very beginning of the season, GALACTEK helps growers optimize nutrient availability, support early root development, and enhance plant metabolic efficiency — even under stressful conditions.While most crop inputs focus on supplying nutrients, GALACTEK was specifically built to unlock their full potential. By enhancing nutrient availability and moisture retention in the soil, promoting a healthy soil microbiome, increasing root exudation, and boosting photosynthetic and metabolic efficiency, GALACTEK delivers measurable performance advantages in real-world farming conditions.“GALACTEK represents the next generation of biostimulant innovation,” said Johan Coetzee Director of North America Technical & Development, Rovensa Next. “With Metabol-8™ Technology, we’re helping crops get more from fertilizer applied while building stronger resilience against biotic and abiotic stress. It’s a simple, versatile addition that protects grower investment and maximizes yield potential.”Proven Performance in the Field Independent, university, and strip trials across the Midwest have demonstrated consistent results with GALACTEK:• Increased corn yield in over 80% of replicated trials• Stronger early root development and improved stand establishment• Enhanced nutrient uptake (N, P, K, Ca, Mg)• Excellent performance in both high-yield environments and under drought or stress conditionsNotable trial highlights include:• +12.9% yield increase in Ohio corn starter trials• +13.3 bu/A when tank-mixed in-furrow with PK ASSIST in South Dakota• +7.8 bu/A average increase from foliar applications across seven Midwest locations (89% win rate)• Up to +17 bu/A in integrated Rovensa Next nutrition programsWith an ultra-low use rate of just 1.5–5 fl. oz per acre, GALACTEK offers easy handling, storage, and excellent tank-mix compatibility with fertilizers, starters, side-dress applications, and crop protection products — making it the ideal early-season partner for both in-furrow and foliar programs.About Rovensa Next Rovensa Next delivers a comprehensive portfolio of biosolutions across biostimulants, biofertilizers, bionutrition, biocontrol, and adjuvants. Powered by proprietary technologies and developed in partnership with growers and retailers, Rovensa Next products are designed to improve efficiency, simplify programs, and drive consistent, sustainable crop performance. For more information, visit www.rovensanext-na.com

GALACTEK – Prime Your Soil & Roots | Next-Gen Biostimulant for Higher Yields

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