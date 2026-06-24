ProjectTeam, Inc. Introduces the CoreLink Data Model™: The Connected Data Foundation Behind Its Platform

ProjectTeam, powered by the CoreLink Data Model™ ProjectTeam, a leading construction management software platform built to connect project teams from the field to the office.

The CoreLink Data Model™ unites owners, contractors, and design teams in one project record, powering next era analytics, automation, and AI.

The CoreLink Data Model™ is a connected paradigm. It is the architectural answer to how construction actually works.” — Ty Witmer, President and Founder of ProjectTeam, Inc.

CHANTLLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam.com , a FedRAMP authorized construction management SaaS platform, today introduced the CoreLink Data Model™, the name for the connected data architecture that has powered its platform since day one, defining how construction project information is structured, shared, and owned across every party on a project.For more than two decades, construction software has been built around a single-organization paradigm. Each company runs its own instance. Each instance holds its own copy of the same project data. Collaboration is treated as an export, an email attachment, or a one-way invitation into someone else's system. The result is fragmented project records, duplicated effort, reconciliation overhead, cybersecurity risk, and project intelligence that ends at the walls of any one company.The CoreLink Data Model™ replaces that paradigm with a connected one. Project information lives in a unified data structure where every participant - owners, general contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, and consultants - contributes to and draws from a single shared project record without surrendering ownership of their own data. RFIs, submittals, change orders, meeting minutes, daily reports, and financial records flow natively between organizations, with full audit trails and role-based permissions, instead of being copied, exported, reconciled, or duplicated.Through ProjectTeam’s CONNECTED architecture, every stakeholder can connect without surrendering how they work, and each party can customize the system to fit their own business - their fields, their workflows, without ever exposing that data to anyone else. Connected where it matters, private where it counts.“The construction industry has been trying to solve a multi-party collaboration problem with single-party software. That is the wrong paradigm, and every limitation we have all learned to live with - duplicate entry, reconciliation cycles, fragmented project history, analytics that stop at the company boundary - traces back to it,” said Ty Witmer, President and Founder of ProjectTeam, Inc. “We built ProjectTeam on a connected data model from day one. That was our bet from the start, and it remains what sets us apart. Naming it the CoreLink Data Model™ just makes explicit what has always been our foundation: the architectural answer to how construction actually works.”Every construction project assembles a unique coalition of organizations for the life of a single endeavor, a temporary enterprise that forms at award and dissolves at closeout. The CoreLink Data Model™ is purpose-built for that reality. Rather than forcing the project into one company's system of record, it connects every participant's records into one coherent project record, with each party retaining control of what it brings.“Once the data is connected, everything downstream gets better. Reports are richer because they see the entire project. Workflows are faster because the platform is not reconciling fragments. The user experience is cleaner because the system understands the relationships in the data. And AI can finally reason from the broad perspective of the project instead of a silo. But most importantly, this new paradigm substantially reduces the cost for everyone involved on the project,” Witmer said. “Connected data is the foundation. Every other benefit flows from it.”Capabilities delivered by the CoreLink Data Model™ include:• Connected project records across organizations, with each party retaining control of its data AI-ready architecture that exposes the full connected project context - not a single-company slice• A single shared project record for RFIs, submittals, change orders, meeting minutes, daily reports, and financial records• Full audit history with role-based permissions at the document and field level• Native no-code customization of forms, workflows, and fields• An open API surface for integration with accounting, ERP, BIM, and scheduling systems• Full FedRAMP authorization covering the entire platform, including financial modules• Faster data retrieval and a modernized user experience across logs, searches, dashboards, and reports — downstream benefits of the connected architectureThe CoreLink Data Model™ is generally available today to all ProjectTeam customers across federal, state and local government, and commercial AEC markets.About ProjectTeamProjectTeam.com is a FedRAMP Certified construction project management platform serving federal agencies, state and local government, and commercial AEC organizations. Powered by the CoreLink Data Model™, ProjectTeam.com enables owners, contractors, and design professionals to collaborate across organizational boundaries while maintaining full control over their own project records. Learn more at https://www.projectteam.com

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